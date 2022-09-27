Leroy&#8217;s Looking For A Home And Family, Special Adoption Fee $50

Leroy’s Looking For A Home And Family, Special Adoption Fee $50

TCHS

Meet Leroy! Has been sweet but standoffish with staff. He may take extra time to warm up to new people, environments, and situations. It is unknown if he has met other dogs, cats, or children. Slow and proper introductions with resident pets and people is always strongly recommended.

loading...

He knows the commands sit, shake, and lay down and loves showing off (especially for treats!). Should be fed a high-quality kibble with meat as the first ingredient to promote good health going into the future. LOVES his wet food!. Should be given an array of durable toys to help keep him busy and active.

Get our free mobile app

Would enjoy a fenced-in yard where he can run and burn off excess energy. Is very curious and walks decently on a leash; he would benefit from daily walks and exercise. Would benefit from additional obedience training to help him and his new family build an unbreakable bond! Come meet Leroy today!

He currently weighs about 47 pounds. Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, microchipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.

DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896

The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.

Visit Animals

Monday - Thursday:  12 - 6:00pm
Friday:  12 - 8:00pm
Saturday:  11am - 5:00pm
Sunday:  12 - 5:00pm

Shelter Store Opens Earlier

Now in their new location on the same property!

735 8th Street NE
St. Cloud, MN 56304

(320) 252-0896
Contact

MORE: Some of the Memes & Tweets That Have Made Us Laugh (and Maybe Think)

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33559296,"11":4,"12":0,"15":"Arial","28":1}">

The 100 Best Places to Live in the Midwest

 

Categories: From Around Central Minnesota, pet patrol
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON