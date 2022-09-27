Leroy’s Looking For A Home And Family, Special Adoption Fee $50
Meet Leroy! Has been sweet but standoffish with staff. He may take extra time to warm up to new people, environments, and situations. It is unknown if he has met other dogs, cats, or children. Slow and proper introductions with resident pets and people is always strongly recommended.
He knows the commands sit, shake, and lay down and loves showing off (especially for treats!). Should be fed a high-quality kibble with meat as the first ingredient to promote good health going into the future. LOVES his wet food!. Should be given an array of durable toys to help keep him busy and active.
Would enjoy a fenced-in yard where he can run and burn off excess energy. Is very curious and walks decently on a leash; he would benefit from daily walks and exercise. Would benefit from additional obedience training to help him and his new family build an unbreakable bond! Come meet Leroy today!
He currently weighs about 47 pounds. Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, microchipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.
DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896
The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.
Visit Animals
Monday - Thursday: 12 - 6:00pm
Friday: 12 - 8:00pm
Saturday: 11am - 5:00pm
Sunday: 12 - 5:00pm
Shelter Store Opens Earlier
Now in their new location on the same property!
