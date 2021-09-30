Learn About Beer & Sample It At The Same Time This Saturday

WHAT A GREAT WAY TO CELEBRATE BREWING IN STEARNS COUNTY

I think this sounds like one of the most fun, tasty and creative events of the year. The Stearns History Museum is having a unique one of a kind event, featuring our area breweries this Saturday for their Hops & History event, taking place at the Stearns History Museum from 1 to 4 pm. What a great way to spend the afternoon!

Get our free mobile app

HOPS & HISTORY

Hops & History will celebrate the history of brewing in Stearns County. Your $25 ticket will buy you a snack, a glass and samples from Pantown Brewing Company, Bad Habit Brewing, Beaver Island Brewing, Milk and Honey Ciders, and Third Street Brewhouse. Enjoy learning the history of brewing in Stearns County and chat with the brewers who make the magic happen.

FOOD AND YUMS

There will also be plenty of food on hand, provided by New Munich and Sauk Rapids Jaycees. Of course no event is complete without someone providing delicious sweets, and the talented staff of Songbird Kitchen will be providing the sweets.

If you would like to attend this one of a kind event, get your tickets for $25 by clicking HERE now.

If you have any questions about the event, you can call Caitlin at 320.253.8424.

LOCATION

Stearns History Museum

235 33rd Ave S.

St. Cloud MN 56301

This is a 21 and older event, but you probably figured that out. Oh! And if you want to help support the Stearns History Museum, you can make a donation, a monthly donation, or you can even become a member. Learn more by visiting the Stearns History Museum's website at Stearnshistorymuseum.org.

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.

LOOK: Milestones in women's history from the year you were born Women have left marks on everything from entertainment and music to space exploration, athletics, and technology. Each passing year and new milestone makes it clear both how recent this history-making is in relation to the rest of the country, as well as how far we still need to go. The resulting timeline shows that women are constantly making history worthy of best-selling biographies and classroom textbooks; someone just needs to write about them.

Scroll through to find out when women in the U.S. and around the world won rights, the names of women who shattered the glass ceiling, and which country's women banded together to end a civil war.

15 Iconic Retail Stores That Don't Exist Anymore (But We Totally Miss Shopping At)