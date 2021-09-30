Learn About Beer & Sample It At The Same Time This Saturday
WHAT A GREAT WAY TO CELEBRATE BREWING IN STEARNS COUNTY
I think this sounds like one of the most fun, tasty and creative events of the year. The Stearns History Museum is having a unique one of a kind event, featuring our area breweries this Saturday for their Hops & History event, taking place at the Stearns History Museum from 1 to 4 pm. What a great way to spend the afternoon!
HOPS & HISTORY
Hops & History will celebrate the history of brewing in Stearns County. Your $25 ticket will buy you a snack, a glass and samples from Pantown Brewing Company, Bad Habit Brewing, Beaver Island Brewing, Milk and Honey Ciders, and Third Street Brewhouse. Enjoy learning the history of brewing in Stearns County and chat with the brewers who make the magic happen.
FOOD AND YUMS
There will also be plenty of food on hand, provided by New Munich and Sauk Rapids Jaycees. Of course no event is complete without someone providing delicious sweets, and the talented staff of Songbird Kitchen will be providing the sweets.
If you would like to attend this one of a kind event, get your tickets for $25 by clicking HERE now.
If you have any questions about the event, you can call Caitlin at 320.253.8424.
LOCATION
Stearns History Museum
235 33rd Ave S.
St. Cloud MN 56301
This is a 21 and older event, but you probably figured that out. Oh! And if you want to help support the Stearns History Museum, you can make a donation, a monthly donation, or you can even become a member. Learn more by visiting the Stearns History Museum's website at Stearnshistorymuseum.org.