Late Run Pushes Wolves Past Cavs

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-103 Sunday night in Cleveland. The Wolves are now 14-21 on the season.

The Wolves, who had previously blown a 25-point lead in the game, finished on a 22-6 run to put away Cleveland.

Gorgui Dieng had a monster game for Minnesota with 22 points (including 4-5 from downtown), 13 rebounds and six assists, while Shabazz Napier scored 20 or more points for the third straight game.

The Timberwolves will play in Memphis Tuesday night. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on AM 1240, WJON.