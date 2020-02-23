Late Goal Propels SCSU to Victory Over UND

The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team bested the no. 1 University of North Dakota 2-1 on Saturday.

The Huskies got things started with a power-play goal from Spencer Meier early in the first period. SCSU held their lead until just over twelve minutes into the second when UND scored to tie the game 1-1.

St. Cloud State put it away around six minutes into the final period with the game-winning goal from Jack Poehling. David Hrenak made 29 saves and allowed only one goal in the win.

The Huskies improve to 12-12-6 and 9-9-2 NCHC. They will host the University of Denver on Friday. Pre-game kicks off at 7:00 p.m. on The River 96.7 FM.