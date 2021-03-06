Late Goal Lifts Lumberjacks Past Blizzard

ST. CLOUD -- The Granite City Lumberjacks held on to beat the Alexandria Blizzard in a close home game Friday night.

After a scoreless opening period, Alexandria got on the board first. The Blizzard netted a goal in the first two minutes of the middle period to take a 1-0 lead. Granite City responded with their first goal of the day a couple of minutes later.

Alexandria retook the lead with another make, over half-way through the second period, but again the Lumberjacks had an answer. Granite City notched their second goal to tie up the score again. The Lumberjacks put it away in the third with the game-winning goal by Carson Simon to win it 3-2.

Ben Anderson and Troy Dahlheimer also scored one each for Granite City. Bailey Huber made 27 saves and allowed two goals in the win.

The Lumberjacks improve to 18-8. They will hit the ice again on Sunday when they host the New Ulm Steel. Puck-drop is set for 5:00 p.m.