Larks Rout Rox 14-4

The St. Cloud Rox started well but were outscored 14-4 at home by the Bismarck Larks Thursday night in their return to action after the Northwoods League All Star Break. The Rox scored 3 1st inning runs and tied the game at 4 after 2 innings. Bismarck scored 3 runs in the 3rd inning, 1 in the 4th, 2 in the 5th and 4 more runs in the 8th inning.

Ethan Mann had 2 hits, a home run and 3 RBIs, Carson Keithly added 2 hits and Trevor Austin had 1 hit, 1 run scored and 1 RBI for the Rox. Brayden Gainey started the game for the Rox on the mound. He allowed 8 hits and 6 earned runs in 3 innings to take the loss.

St. Cloud is 9-4 in the 2nd half of the season. The Rox will host Bismarck again tonight at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:35.