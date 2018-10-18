Kelly’s Peanut Sauce Shrimp Salad: Delicious & Healthy

LAST NIGHT'S SUPPER

Mason and I were looking through cookbooks recently, and found a delicious shrimp salad recipe. Of course; I just took some highlights and made it myself.

START WITH THE BASE: THE SALAD

I made this salad fresh from Coborn's salad bar. It was easy to prepare while I was at the store; so that's what I've been doing for two weeks. On my way home, almost every day, I stop for fresh food and make supper. The salad was made with fresh onions, red and green peppers, a sprinkle of shredded carrots and cabbage, sunflower seeds, and a variety of lettuce, from romaine to spring mix, to spinach.

ADDING THE SHRIMP IN PEANUT SAUCE

Then I took two packages of large frozen shrimp, rinsed, removing the tails. I placed a piece of tinfoil in a backing dish, sprayed it with an olive oil spray and put the shrimp in the dish with some peanut sauce. You can add seasoning if you want, but I don't think you need it.

I baked at 350 for about 15 minutes...I then removed the shrimp from the oven, and poured out the fluid in a strainer. I placed the strained shrimp back in the baking dish, and covered with remaining peanut sauce. Then broiled the shrimp for another 5-7 minutes.

Once cooked I simply put the shrimp around the prepared salad.

DARK CHOCOLATE BROWNIE BATTER HUMMUS WITH RASPBERRIES

Desserts that are delicious ARE possible. I put out small bowls of 2 teaspoons of chocolate hummus surrounded by about 8 freshly and rinsed raspberries. Delicious natural sweet taste, completed this delicious supper.

I'm sure you can find all of these items where ever you shop. I just happened to shop at the Sauk Rapids Coborn's store. I'm assuming you have a cooking spray, and tinfoil.

GROCERY LIST