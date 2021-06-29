Kaprizov Wins Calder Trophy

Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov has won the Calder Trophy given to the top rookie in the National Hockey League. Kaprizov becomes the first player in Wild franchise history to win this award. The 24-year old had 51 points which includes 27 goals in the 2021 season. Kaprizov had 2 goals and 1 assist in Minnesota's 7-game series loss to Las Vegas in the first round of their NHL series in May.

Kaprizov is a restricted free agent. The Wild have been in talks with Kaprizov in regards to a contract extension.

