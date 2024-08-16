Minnesota Boy Battling Leukemia Gets Heartwarming Wish Granted
Six-year-old Eli has some big dreams.
The little boy from the tiny Northwestern Minnesota town of Viking (population 79 in the last census) already knows someday he wants to be a SWAT team police officer with his very own K-9 police dog partner.
For all his dreams of him and his dog dealing with bad guys, Eli's battling another foe these days -- leukemia.
Blood cancer is a big diagnosis for anyone. But for a six-year-old and his family...it's a lot.
But Thursday was a big day for Eli. With his tousled red hair and flag-spangled Crocs, Eli was in St. Cloud for a big surprise.
Make-A-Wish Minnesota and officials with a pet store in St. Cloud -- Pet Evolution St. Cloud -- made Eli's wish come true. They gave him a German Shepherd puppy he has named Angel.
In addition, Pet Evolution gave Eli a $600 shopping spree to get toys, food and the supplies he needed to take Angel home.
Eli also got to meet St. Cloud and Waite Park police officers and their police dog partners.
No one knows what the future will bring, but Eli and Angel will now face it together.
Make-A-Wish Minnesota is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with the mission:
"Together, we create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses."
If you'd like to donate to Make-A-Wish Minnesota, visit their website.
