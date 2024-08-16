Six-year-old Eli has some big dreams.

The little boy from the tiny Northwestern Minnesota town of Viking (population 79 in the last census) already knows someday he wants to be a SWAT team police officer with his very own K-9 police dog partner.

For all his dreams of him and his dog dealing with bad guys, Eli's battling another foe these days -- leukemia.

Blood cancer is a big diagnosis for anyone. But for a six-year-old and his family...it's a lot.

But Thursday was a big day for Eli. With his tousled red hair and flag-spangled Crocs, Eli was in St. Cloud for a big surprise.

Make-A-Wish Minnesota and officials with a pet store in St. Cloud -- Pet Evolution St. Cloud -- made Eli's wish come true. They gave him a German Shepherd puppy he has named Angel.

attachment-Eli-Angel-2 (PHOTO: Pet Evolution) loading...

attachment-Eli-Make-a-Wish-2 (PHOTO: Pet Evolution) loading...

attachment-Eli-Make-a-Wish-3 (PHOTO: Pet Evolution) loading...

attachment-Eli-Make-a-Wish-1 (PHOTO: Pet Evolution) loading...

In addition, Pet Evolution gave Eli a $600 shopping spree to get toys, food and the supplies he needed to take Angel home.

attachment-Eli-Shopping-2 (PHOTO: Pet Evolution) loading...

attachment-Eli-Shopping-1 (PHOTO: Pet Evolution) loading...

Eli also got to meet St. Cloud and Waite Park police officers and their police dog partners.

attachment-Eli-Meets-w-Officers (PHOTO: Pet Evolution) loading...

No one knows what the future will bring, but Eli and Angel will now face it together.

attachment-Eli-Angel-1 (PHOTO: Pet Evolution) loading...

Make-A-Wish Minnesota is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with the mission:

"Together, we create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses."

If you'd like to donate to Make-A-Wish Minnesota, visit their website.