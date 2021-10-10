Joseph Kicks Vikings to Victory over Lions [GALLERY]

The Vikings posted a 19-17 win over the Detroit Lions Sunday to improve to 2-3. Greg Joseph made a 54-yard field goal as time expired to win the game for Minnesota. The Vikings led 16-6 in the 4th quarter when Detroit mounted their comeback with a field goal from Austin Siebert before a Alexander Mattison fumble with just under 2 minutes remaining set Detroit up for a touchdown that cut the Viking lead to 1. Detroit went for 2 and successful converted to take a 1-point lead.

Get our free mobile app