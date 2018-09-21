It’s Getting Hot in Here: MN Salsa Fest Coming to Long Prairie

LONG PRAIRIE -- How hot and spicy do you like it? The Minnesota Salsa Fest is back for another year featuring everything from mild to too hot to handle salsas.

The Central Chapter of the Sustainable Farming Association is hosting the event. It'll take place at the Todd County Fairgrounds in Long Prairie, Saturday from 1:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Zachary Paige is the Minnesota Salsa Fest director. He says there will be plenty of activities for the whole family to enjoy.

"We've got kids events, farmer's market vendors, salsa dancing, salsa contest with really great prizes. There will be a band, the Stearns County Pachanga Society and food and beverages for adults."

Last year was the first year of the festival. Paige says about 400 people came out last year and they think that could easily double for this year.

"We think we're going to get a lot more people this year, we've got more vendors, we've got good Mexican food and we've got more sponsors. So we're feeling pretty good about having a little bit more of a turnout. We had about 400 people last year and we're expecting anywhere between 400 and 800 people this year."

From 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. there will be a salsa contest. Winners will receive a cash prize. If you would like to sign up your salsa for the contest, you can find all of the rules and regulations by following the link below.

Admission for Minnesota Salsa Fest is $5 for adults and kids 12-year-old and under are free.