The Minnesota Wild carried a 1-0 lead into the 3rd period but couldn't hold off the visiting New York Islanders. The Islanders scored 3 3rd period goals in route to a 3-1 win. Minnesota got a first period goal from Ryan Donato and 25 saves from Devan Dubnyk.

Minnesota drops to 19-16-5. The Wild will host Toronto at 5 p.m. Tuesday, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 4:45.