Is This the Cheapest Single family Home in Minnesota?

If you are looking for home ownership, and you are tired of renting, or living in an apartment, this home might be for you.

The only catch is that you will have to move to a town near Marshall, Minnesota. The home is only $72,500 and it's located in Tracy, Minnesota. The next question is this - is there anything to do in Tracy? Or around Tracy? Like can a person get a job there? That may be difficult - you may have to drive a bit to find a job. But if you don't mind a bit of a commute, you are in luck.

Sometimes the biggest thing that matters is that you want to own your own home. It's a starter home, and you can move on from there.

The listing is through Property Shark and they specialize in inexpensive homes to help people out. This home has 2 bedrooms and one bathroom, or and there is even a detached garage. So, that's a plus. But there is a catch there too. You will share the garage with the neighbor. There is a wall that separates the two stalls. So at least you will have your own garage space.

But still - you would be a homeowner. And i you are used to always renting or just tired of apartment or multifamily living. This would be a great option. Oh, and then that move thing... but still. A great option.

You can check out the complete listing here.

