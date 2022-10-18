Is Kanye West Being Sued by the Family of George Floyd?

I think we all know and have heard about the rants that Kanye West, otherwise known as Ye, has gone on. Sometimes he has some significant things to say, other times, most times, it's seems more like something he does just to hear the sound of his own voice.

Most recently, he has come out with some very anti-Semitic comments. Because of this he was dropped from JP Morgan bank. They would like his "Yeezy Billions" moved to another bank. They did give him until mid-November to do that.

Now, he has come out with some comments regarding the death of George Floyd. He says that you can plainly see that Derek Chauvin's knee wasn't even on George Floyd's neck. He was leaned back a bit and there was little to no pressure, and that Floyd died from an overdose of Fentanyl. This theory has been debunked in court. Because of this, the family of George Floyd may sue Kanye West because of these comments.

According to civil rights attorney, Lee Merritt, who represented Floyd's family, you cannot defame the dead. So, they cannot sue for that reason. But they can sue West for causing emotional distress to the family.

Kanye West. We will have to wait and see what happens with this situation in the near future.

