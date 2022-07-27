‘Intoxicated’ Man ‘Screaming & Dancing’ On Minnesota Realtor Billboard

Last Thursday night someone was feeling mighty fine down in Saint Paul. According to Minnesota Crime on Twitter around 11pm, a man in his 50s who appeared to be intoxicated, made his way onto a nearby billboard in order to let the world know who he was!

SAINT PAUL: A male has climbed up onto the Kris Lindahl “Guaranteed Offer” billboard near Rice St. & Pennsylvania and is reportedly dancing and screaming. The male is in his 50s and appears to be intoxicated.



The more I thought about some drunk guy dancing and screaming on a billboard I had to see how dedicated this guy was to the cause. I found some options. (Note that climbing onto and dancing on a billboard is considered trespassing and against the law.)

While there doesn't appear to be any video or pictures of the alleged 'dancing and screaming', it does seem like there were two billboards in the area that would have suited this screaming dancer's cause.

Image Credit: Google Maps Image Credit: Google Maps loading...

One of the billboard options is to the south of the intersection mentioned. This one would be a tough climb, plus you are walking through a trainyard. While higher profile this one seems a little out of reach.

Image Credit: Google Maps Image Credit: Google Maps loading...

This seems like the more likely dance location, however, when this picture was taken it clearly didn't have Kris Lindahl on it. This option would be much easier to get on in order to dance.

Come Visit Rice, Minnesota With Us

Chris Lindahl via Facebook Chris Lindahl via Facebook loading...