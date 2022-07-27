Vikings Offering ‘The Ultimate Tour’ Prior to Home Games

MINNEAPOLIS -- You have a chance to get down on the field prior to a Minnesota Vikings game this season.

The Minnesota Vikings and U.S. Bank Stadium have announced a new tour program called the Ultimate Touchdown Tour.

The tour will highlight the preparation it takes to get ready for an NFL game. It will be offered on select dates just prior to Vikings' home games. The tour includes the Vikings Locker Room being set for gameday, broadcast spaces being prepared for media operations, and views of one of the most luxury private bars in the stadium.

Ending the two-hour tour is a chance to play on the turf, get photos on the 50-yard line, and score a 'touchdown' in the purple endzones.

Tickets for the Ultimate Touchdown Tour are available on Ticketmaster.com. They sell for $99 per person, with free admission for children five and under with an adult.

