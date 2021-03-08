Imagination Library Progressive Dinner: Get Tickets Now

IMAGINATION LIBRARY PROGRESSIVE DINNER

April 21st, the opportunity for a unique dining experience to benefit Imagination Library awaits you. It sounds like a lot of fun and will benefit the United Way of central Minnesota.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Your virtual evening will begin at a reception home with hors d’oeuvres, beverages and socializing with a larger group. Then you and the other guest in your cuisine will progress to your first course and main course homes where you will enjoy a meal prepared by volunteer and gourmet chefs. You will finish the evening at the reception home for a wonderful array of desserts and beverages.

Get our free mobile app

IT'S A SECRET

Secret amazing Local chefs will prepare appetizers, soup and salad, a main entrée and desserts for you. You will travel to different homes in the area to dine and visit with others who have selected the same cuisine. There are 6 different types of cuisines available for the evening. Learn more about the event by clicking HERE.

The themed dinners this year are:

Minnesota Thai - Mild to Spicy

Global Street Food - Tasty treats from the wide world's streets

NOLA Eats: delicious treats from the french quarter

Porcine: A tribute to the pig.

Restaurant Myth Busters

TBA

Cost: $150 for 2 guests -- this includes your appetizer, meal kit entree ingredients for 2, dessert, and more surprises!

As always, tickets may be purchased by calling the United Way of Central Minnesota office. Please be ready with the following information:

Top three cuisine choices

Number of tickets needed

Your "household" name (see "Cuisine Selection & Limits" above)

Form of Payment

To purchase tickets please call: 320-223-7995

Proceeds benefit the Imagination Library program of United Way of Central Minnesota.