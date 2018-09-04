BEAUTIFUL EYES

Photos from space AMAZE me. I could spend hours looking at amazing photos from the Hubble Telescope. This photo is one of the most stunning. Click HERE to see the most recently released photo of this Nebula.

SHORT LIVED IN SPACE TERMS

In space terms, these Nebula's only last a few tens of thousands of years..making me feel like we 'literally,' are just a flash in the pan.

The photo is a picture of a dying dwarf red giant. There have been studies of the gases that are shooting out from the sides of the dwarf, that make it look like an eye. The studies show that they both started at the same time, but at different speeds.

HOW AMAZING ARE WE

It's all too fancy for me to understand..but what I do understand..is how beautiful and amazing it is...and what's more beautiful and amazing is how beautiful and amazing life can be...even if space can't see us...living here...right in the middle of it all.