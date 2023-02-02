Ice Fishing Conditions Improving in Central MN

The recent sub-zero degree temperatures isn't bad for everyone in Central Minnesota. The cold weather is helping to firm up ice conditions on area lakes and help with mobility on lakes. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He indicates the slush has frozen on lakes and some of the moisture between the snow and ice has also frozen. Schmitt says this helps with mobility on lakes but many roads on area lakes will be a bit bumpy so be aware of that.

Schmitt does caution people moving around on the ice that the heavy snow we still have on lakes acts as an insulator which has kept ice depths from increasing uniformly throughout lakes. Because of this he doesn't plan to drive his truck on lakes this season while instead using a less heavy 4-wheeler.

The warmer weather expected this weekend should increase ice fishing activity in the area according to Schmitt. He says less people have been ice fishing because of the conditions but mobility should be better and access to locations on lakes should improve.

Schmitt's suggestions on how to catch fish include looking for the deep part of the lake for basin fish where you'll likely find crappies and blue gills suspended. If you are looking for walleye Schmitt suggests looking in themain lake structure rather than shoreline breaks. The best time of day to find fish according to Schmitt would be low light times of day in the morning and evening. He says to temper expectations because the fishing this time of year typically isn't as good as it was in early December.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt it is available below.