I-94 Closed in Both Directions in Albertville Due to Semi Crash

ALBERTVILLE -- A semi rollover has forced the closure of I-94 in Albertville Monday afternoon.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the crash has closed both directions of the Interstate at Wright County Road 19.

Emergency crews are on scene working to clear the wreckage and you're advised to find an alternate route.

The crash happened around 2:00 p.m. and the road is closed at that location until further notice. MnDOT says the road may be closed for six hours.

There's no information on the condition of the driver.