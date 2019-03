The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team remains the top team in the country, according to the latest USCHO.com poll released Monday. This is the fourth straight week the Huskies have been voted number one.

The Huskies tied Colorado College Friday night before rallying to beat the Tigers in overtime on Saturday. St. Cloud State is currently 21-4-3 on the season, and will have the weekend off before heading to Omaha on February 22nd.