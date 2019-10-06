Huskies Win Big in OT

The St. Cloud State University football team rallied after a two-game slump with a big win over Concordia University-St. Paul on Saturday.

St. Cloud State pushed out to an early 3-0 lead in the first quarter. They extended that lead in the second and entered halftime up 9-3.

The Golden Bears rallied in the third and fourth quarters, hitting three field goals to take the lead, but SCSU tied things up 12-12 to end the game.

Concordia scored first in the extra period with their fifth field goal of the game. The Huskies answered by scoring the first touchdown of the day and winning it 18-15.

Kicker Adam Stage made four of six field-goal attempts to keep the Huskies afloat. Dwayne Lawhorn completed 11 of 26 attempts for 149 yards and one touchdown. Anthony Carver was on the receiving end of that ball. He ended the day with four catches for 54 yards.

The Huskies improve to 3-2 and will hit the road to battle Augustana University on Saturday. Pre-game starts at 12:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.