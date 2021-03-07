Huskies Top Bulldogs in OT, Clinch No. 2 Seed in NCHC Tournament

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team pulled out all the stops to come up with a big win in their regular-season finale against the University of Minnesota-Duluth on Saturday.

The Huskies pushed out to a 3-0 lead in the opening period with goals from Chase Brand, Jami Krannila, and Veeti Miettinen.

UMD rallied in the second with two goals from their lead scorer of the game, Jackson Cates, closing the gap to 3-2. The Bulldogs eliminated their deficit altogether in the third period, tying it up 3-3 with a goal at the 7:32 mark and sending it into overtime.

In the extra period, Easton Brodzinski found the back of the net for SCSU in under a minute, giving the Huskies the 4-3 win.

David Hrenak made 31 saves for St. Cloud and allowed three goals.

The Huskies close out the season with an overall record of 15-9. With the win, they clinched the number two seed in the NCHC Tournament and will face no. 7 Colorado College on Friday. You can catch that game at 2:30 p.m. on The River 96.7 FM.