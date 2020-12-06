Huskies Top #4 Denver for Second Win of the Season

The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team extended their win streak to two games by taking down the nationally ranked University of Denver on Saturday.

The Huskies got on the board first with a goal from Sam Hentges early in the opening period. The Pioneers tied things up 1-1 with a score of their own before the period ended.

In the second, Denver scored again and took their first lead of the day 2-1. St. Cloud State tied the game again with a goal from Kevin Fitzgerald and reclaimed their lead on another from Spencer Meier.

The Huskies pushed their lead out to 4-2 in the final period with a goal from Nolan Walker. The Pioneers slid in one more before time expired, and the Huskies won it 4-3.

SCSU goalie David Hrenak finished with 30 saves and three goals allowed.

The Huskies improve to 2-0-0. They will take the ice again Sunday to face the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Pre-game starts at 7:30 p.m. on The River 96.7 FM.