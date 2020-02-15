Huskies Practice, Play Pond Hockey at Lake George [GALLERY]

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud State University men’s hockey team is on a break this weekend, but that did not stop them from getting in some practice time while getting out and enjoying the warmer weather.

On Saturday morning the team held practice on Lake George before inviting the public to play pond hockey along with them. The warming shelter was open as well.

The Huskies return to action on Friday when they host the University of North Dakota.

