Huskies Fall to Wolves in Heartbreaker

The St. Cloud State University volleyball team tallied just their second loss of the season against Northern State University on Saturday.

The close game was drawn out to a full five sets. SCSU took the first 25-23 and lost the second 25-18. The Huskies reclaimed the lead with a 30-28 win in the third set but dropped the final two to the Wolves.

St. Cloud State is the best defensive team in the conference and while Northern State is ranked first in offense, the Huskies racked up more points, 84-81, and kills, 68-66, than the Wolves.

The Huskies fall to 14-2 and 6-2 NSIC. On Tuesday they will hit the road to face the Univesity of Minnesota-Crookston at 6:00 p.m. The Golden Eagles are currently 4-12.