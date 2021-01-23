Huskies Extend Win Streak at Northern State

ABERDEEN, SD -- The St. Cloud State University women's basketball team earned their third straight win on the road against Northern State University on Friday.

The Huskies outscored the Wolves in every quarter of the game. Northern State dropped the first bucket, but St. Cloud State quickly took over the lead and never looked back. By the break, SCSU led 35-23.

In the third quarter, the Huskies' defensive play was dominant. They allowed the Wolves only five points while putting up 20 of their own to extend their lead to 55-28. In the final frame, SCSU scored 14 more and put the game away 69-40.

Tori Wortz led all scorers, earning 16 points, three rebounds, and three steals for the Huskies. Brehna Evans finished with 15 points, five rebounds, and four steals, and Nikki Kilboten added 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Huskies improve to 5-2 and will hit the court again on Saturday to face the Wolves in game two. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.