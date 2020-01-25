Huskies Drop Weekend Opener to Broncos

The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team fell on the road to Western Michigan University on Friday night.

WMU started the first period with three goals, giving them a comfortable lead. At the end of the period, SCSU's Jack Ahcan scored to slow the bleeding for the Huskies.

The Broncos scored the only goal of the second period on the power play to extend their lead.

Mid-way through the third, Zach Okabe netted a second one for SCSU to close the gap to 4-2. Western Michigan finished strong though, lighting the lamp two more times to rout the Huskies 6-2.

David Hrenak made 34 saves and allowed five goals.

The Huskies fall to 8-11-4 and 5-8-0 NCHC. They will take on the Broncos in game two of the weekend series on Saturday. Pre-game starts at 5:30 p.m. on The River 96.7 FM.