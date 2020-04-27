How to Keep Your Phones and Other Devices Clean During COVID-19

ST. CLOUD -- The COVID-19 pandemic has some people washing their hands more than ever, but what about our cellphones, ipads, laptops, and other technology that we touch all the time?

Josh Nelson is the owner of LGS Electronics. He says it’s important to wash down those items just as often as you do your hands.

I see this all the time. People will go to the grocery store and you'll have your grocery list right on your phone. Well you're touching all of the things at the grocery store and then you're touching your phone and then you'll hand sanitize your hands but do nothing with your phone. So yeah you definitely want to be cleaning your phone just as often.

Nelson says there are a few different things you can do to clean your electronics.

I mean obviously you wouldn't want to be like running it underneath the sink, but if you're using a damp cloth that would be fine. If you're using like a Clorox disinfectant wipe that would be fine. We actually at our shops have electronic tech wipes that we use to clean our phones and to clean our electronics stuff. That would be ideal, but also you'd have to come into an electronics store to get those.

He says it is also important to clean up any shared items such as computer mice and keyboards, especially in a work setting.