How Much Will A Wild Ticket Cost? [PODCAST]

Ovie and the Franchise is a podcast with Jay Caldwell and Dave Overlund. It also airs on WJON Tuesday afternoons, except for the weeks it is on Wednesday. Or Thursday.

A number of serious topics of dire consequence to world were discussed on Thursday. Among these enlightening topics:

- How tough will Twins tickets be to come by this summer? With capacity capped at 10,000 and fans eager to get to a game after not being able to do so in 2020. Are enough people comfortable enough with the safety measures to make it a tough ticket, or is the supply likely to meet demand at this point?

- The Wild have been a breath of fresh air this season.. Are they a legitimate Stanley Cup contender? Also, how much will it cost to get into a Wild game this year?

- The Vikings made a couple of moves in free agency, adding Dalvin Tomlinson at defensive tackle and cornerback Patrick Peterson. Is this enough to restore the Vikings defense? What moves can Minnesota make to address the offensive line?

- The NCAA Tournament gets underway on Thursday afternoon with the play-in games. Who are the favorites and who are some dark horses that could turn heads in the tourney?

- We also talked Timberwolves and the emergence of Anthony Edwards under new head coach Chris Finch. How will D'Angelo Russell fit into this scheme? With the trade deadline coming up next week, who is available and what would you be willing to give up to get one of them?