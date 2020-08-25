Hot Weather Continues, Storms Possible

UNDATED -- High temperatures today will climb into the upper 80s to low 90s south of the I-94 corridor, which will result in afternoon heat index values near 100 degrees.

National Weather Service

A front will remain stalled over the area until it finally starts to push south Thursday night.

For the most part we'll be dry Tuesday and Wednesday, with the best chances for precipitation, including heavy rainfall coming Thursday night.

By the weekend, more comfortable air will be in place.