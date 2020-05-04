Hospitality MN Leader Says Members Are Ready to Open Now

ST. PAUL -- The head of Hospitality Minnesota says their members are ready to open now. President and CEO Liz Rammer speaking Thursday during the Governor's daily media briefing says the businesses need to open soon.

We know from our recent survey that more than half of these businesses face certain permanent closure in the next two months on our current course.

Rammer says Hospitality Minnesota has more than 2,000 members include the restaurant, lodging, and campground sectors among others, and employ over 300,000 people.

She says they are confident that they are ready to open now.

Our businesses and the public they're ready to approach this new normal, they understand that there's going to be need for promoting effective social distancing, enhanced sanitation processes, and ways to engage with one another in a safe and meaningful way.

However, Rammer says just reopening won't be sufficient and they will need economic relief from the state. She says they'll also have to work hard to build consumer confidence that their places of business are safe.

Rammer also wants the Governor to announce a reopening date with enough notice to give the businesses adequate time to prepare.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz says he'll be making an announcement Tuesday that will allow for elective surgeries to happen once again.

Republicans are keeping up the pressure on Walz to move faster on allowing more businesses to reopen so they can survive the COVID-19 pandemic. Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka encouraged Walz to lay out a clearer long-range plan so that businesses can know what to expect and make plans.

Walz and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove said they’ve been frequent consultations with key economic sectors across Minnesota to do just that.