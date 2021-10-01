Hops and History Saturday at Stearns History Museum

ST. CLOUD -- You can enjoy some beer and learn about the history of brewing.

The Stearns History Museum is hosting Hops and History Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

You will be able to taste beverages from Bad Habit Brewing Company, Beaver Island Brewing Company, Milk & Honey Ciders, Pantown Brewing Company, and Third Street Brewhouse. The brewmeisters from each location will talk about their creative processes and brewing history.

You can also tour the museum and view "A Taste of Tradition: The History of Brewing in Stearns County", a temporary exhibit that will be in the lobby through the fall.

Get our free mobile app

The cost is $25 and includes a commemorative glass. Tickets can be bought on the Stearns History Museum's website and will also be available at the door.

This is a 21 and older event.

Former Tech High School Renovations