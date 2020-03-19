HOM Temporarily Closing, Best Buy Reducing Hours

ST. CLOUD -- HOM Furniture is joining the growing list of stores that are voluntarily temporarily closing their doors. At the close of business Thursday they will be closed until April 1st.

HOM says you can still shop online with free garage drop shipping to your home.

Best Buy has elected to reduce their hours from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. now through Sunday.

Then, starting on Monday, and for the following two weeks, Best Buy will have limited access to stores and curbside pickup. They are substantially reducing the number of people allowed in their stores to less than 10 at a time.