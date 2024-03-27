Holdingford Snowmobile Crash Sends Rider to Hospital

HOLDINGFORD (WJON News) - A snowmobile crash North of Holdingford resulted in serious injuries for the rider.

Tuesday afternoon authorities were dispatched to the intersection of 4th Street and 426th Street in Holdingford.

A caller to the Stearns Country Emergency Communications Center had reported a rider hit a tree at high speed. Once officials arrived, they realized the crash scene was a half-mile from any road.

Holdingford Fire officials used snowmobiles to reach the crash site and found 59-year-old Jeffrey Stoermann of Holdingford.

Officials believe Stoermann hit a lip at the bottom of a hill that caused the snowmobile to go airborne. The snowmobile went into a wooded area at a high rate of speed.

Stoermann was sent to St. Cloud Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

