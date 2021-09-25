History Museum Celebrates Autumn with Harvest Fest [PHOTOS]

ST. CLOUD -- Cooler temperatures came just in time, as a brand new family-friendly festival was held in St. Cloud this weekend.

With autumn officially in season, the Stearns History Museum held their first-ever Historic Harvest Fest on Saturday afternoon.

Get our free mobile app

An old-school nod to traditional harvest festivals, the event featured vintage carnival games including apple grab and pumpkin ring toss, canning demonstrations and handouts, a scarecrow photo booth, crafts made out of crops, and even a cow milking station.

The event is replacing Halloween Historia which was previously held annually at the museum in October.

Exhibits and Collections Curator Eric Cheever and Program Curator Caitlin Carlson say the goal was to shift the focus back to history rather than just being another Halloween event with costumes and candy.

Historic Harvest Fest 2021

Annual Pride Event Fills St. Cloud's Eastman Park