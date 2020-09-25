Highway 23/Highway 95 Intersection Work to Start

MINDEN TOWNSHIP -- An intersection on Highway 23 east of St. Cloud will go to a "four-way" stop next week.

Crews will be installing a new signal system at the intersection of Highway 23 and Highway 95. It's part of the larger road construction project taking place between Benton County Road 1 and Highway 95.

Be prepared to stop and watch for workers.

The installation is expected to last a week and will return to a signal-controlled intersection when completed.