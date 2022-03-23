Highway 23 North Gap Open House Scheduled

ROSCOE -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation wants you to check out a construction open house of the Highway 23 North Gap project that's scheduled to start this spring.

The north gap is a 9-mile stretch of highway between Richmond and Paynesville that is being converted into a four-lane divided highway.

Due to the extensive nature of the project, it will take two seasons to complete it and require a significant detour.

Work begins April 4th to move the Glacial Lakes State Trail, with construction on Highway 23 beginning May 16th.

The open house will be held at the Roadside Tavern Banquet Hall, 531 Main St. Roscoe, and run from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6th. There is no formal presentation and you are welcome to stop by anytime during open house hours.

MnDOT staff and the contractor will be available to answer questions about the construction phase of the North Gap, including the timeline and detours.

The project received funding through the Corridors of Commerce program which sets aside money for projects which have a significant impact on the state's economy through the shipping of products and goods.

