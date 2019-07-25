Highway 15 Set to Reopen to Traffic After Rebuild

ST. AUGUSTA -- A large construction project which has closed Highway 15 between St. Augusta and Kimball is nearing completion. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says Highway 15 will reopen to traffic by Friday morning.

MnDOT is reminding you that it takes a full day to open and remove a detour and to watch for heavy moving equipment and work crews.

The $8.7-million project covered 12 miles of Highway 15 between 66th Avenue in St. Augusta and Highway 55 in Kimball.

The highway had been closed since May 6th.