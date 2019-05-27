Highway 10 Finish Work Starting Tuesday

CLEAR LAKE -- Work crews will be putting the finishing touches on a major Highway 10 reconstruction project this week. Weather permitting, crews will begin striping work Tuesday.

The work will prompt periodic lane closures between Clear Lake and Big Lake for approximately one week. The lane closures will take place between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. daily until the road markings are complete.

Be prepared for lane shifts, slow or stopped traffic and flaggers.

The lane closures will impact both directions of travel in that corridor.