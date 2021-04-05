Highs Near 80 Monday, Storms Possible

UNDATED -- We look to approach or break high-temperature records Monday afternoon, with highs in the low 80s and records currently forecast to be broken for Eau Claire and Minneapolis.

The official high in St. Cloud for Easter Sunday was 77 degrees. The record high for that date is 81 degrees which was set back in 1929.

National Weather Service

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the area to a slight risk, with hail and wind the primary threats.

Storms are expected to initially arrive during the evening and linger into early Tuesday morning.

National Weather Service

After thunderstorms on Monday, a long soaking rainfall is expected for much of the week with 1 to 2 inches of accumulation through Thursday.

