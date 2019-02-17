High School/College Results; Apollo Bball Falls

The Apollo boys basketball team lost 92-42 at Minnehaha Academy Saturday. Apollo falls to 12-11 overall but their 9-4 Central Lakes Conference record leaves them just 1/2 game back of conference leading Sartell-St. Stephen. Michael Gravelle and Chang Hoth each scored 14 points to lead Apollo.

Photo courtesy of scsuhuskies.com

The St. Cloud State women's swim and dive team won the NSIC championship finishing with 950.5 points compared to Minnesota State-Mankato's 902.5 points. The championship for the Huskies is their 4th in the last 5 years.

Women's Hockey:

Bemidji State 2, St. Cloud State 1

(SCSU falls to 10-23-2)

Gustavus 5, St. Ben's 0

(St. Ben's finishes their season with a record of 7-14-2)

Men's Hockey:

St. John's 7, Gustavus 5

(The Johnnies improve to 11-9-5. St. John's will host St. Thomas February 23 at 7pm in the MIAC tournament semifinals).