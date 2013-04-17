High School Art Competition And Exhibit On Display [AUDIO]

ST. CLOUD -- A local high school art exhibit and competition is well underway at the St. Cloud Great River Regional Library.

Two Sartell High School students took home the top prizes.

Katelyn Evenson was given the Best In Show Award for her 3-D sculpture called, Look At Yourself.

The Ellingson Award is given to the top senior level artist. It was awarded to Sienna Schneider for her photo, Beijing Traffic.

Over 125 works of art were submitted for competition by ten area high schools. There are eight total categories including photography and sculpture.

Students are awarded for the top three works of art in each category. Visual Arts Minnesota Executive Director, Heidi Jeub says the exhibit is an opportunity for artists to network.

A gallery reception will be held April 20th in the Mississippi Room to honor the artists. The exhibit will be on display now through April 22nd.

