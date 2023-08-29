Hey Sartell, MN! Time to Celebrate the Opening of a New Restaurant.

Get ready to bask in the Asian flavors of a brand new restaurant in Sartell. They open their doors today (8/29) to showcase their fresh new flavors. It's called 'Nana's Asian Bistro'. Their website describes it this way:

Whether you're a fan of Chinese stir-fries, Japanese ramen, or the vibrant flavors of Vietnamese pho, our menu offers a diverse range of options to satisfy every palate.

I was lucky enough to get to try some of the menu items a day before the opening. If you like shrimp, I suggest you get their Shrimp Ceviche appetizer. It's delicious! And Don't pas on the Spring rolls. If you're feeling playful, the smoked salmon spring rolls have an incredible flavor that you're sure to be recommending to your friends.

"Nana" or Nina by her given name, uses fresh ingredients to create authentic meals. She has a passion for the food and has been cooking in Minnesota since she moved here many years ago from Des Moines. She was a personal chef up until this new venture.

Nana has lived in Sartell long enough to call it her hometown and the restaurant is a family affair. She's teaching her kids the love of food, the responsibility of business ownership and the importance of a good meal.

During my visit, my entre was the Udon. The homemade noodles were incredible and the broth so tasty! I also love some heat so I added the pepper oil that's provided. But that part is up to you. Want to walk a little on the wild side, try the Kao Piek noodles, which I was told is similar to the Udon noodle.

WHERE TO FIND THEM:

101 7th Street North, Suite 7 in Sartell

OTHER THINGS IN THE WORKS AT NANA'S:

They have a separate room that can be rented as a meeting room, for parties or for private gatherings.

They've got the beginnings of a small shop of cute kids toys, t-shirts and more.

They will soon have live music on Fridays and Karaoke on Saturdays.

