Hey Guys, Don&#8217;t Fall for This Scam!

Hey Guys, Don’t Fall for This Scam!

Getty Images

In the past 6 months I've received a few emails from scammers claiming that they have access to my computer and have recorded me watching porn on my computer. They somehow sent it to me from my own email. I'm not nearly techy enough to know how that is accomplished.

The scammers then state that if I don't sent them the equivalent of $1015 U.S. Dollars in Bitcoin within 12 hours, they will send the alleged video of me watching porn to all my contacts and then post the video on the internet.

Get our free mobile app

Ordinarily, this would be pretty frightening and for some horrifying. But the thing is, I DON'T watch porn on my computer or anywhere else for that matter. I'm sure there are guys that get this email and do watch a little porn on their computer and it must scare the heck out of them compelling them to do what the scammer asks.

Another odd thing is that after a few hours, the email totally disappears.

I'm pretty sure these people just fish and probably hit a fair amount of victims. I pity the poor guy that does indulge and panics that his friends and family will see "said" video.

Anyone that would send these people money have to know it will not stop there. Once they know you have something to hide, they will continue coming back for more money.

My advice is DON'T send these people any money. Even if you do watch a little porn on your computer, I'm betting they have no access to your activities. I do realize that this would be scary for some but blackmailers don't quit.

Of course, those that don't indulge in watching 2 dimensional videos of strangers doing it, have nothing to worry about in the first place. But, each to their own.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most

Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33554688,"11":4,"28":1}">

CHECK IT OUT: See the 100 most popular brands in America

LOOK: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America

Categories: From Around Central Minnesota
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON