Heroes Among US: St. Cloud Teen Making Daily Quarantine Bags

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud teen is working to spread some joy during the COVID-19 outbreak and Stay at Home order.

Jaeden Faundeen says her grandparents recently returned to Minnesota from trips to Florida and went into quarantine in their homes.

To help keep in touch with her family members, she started putting together daily themed quarantine/lent bags to send them. Faundeen says she got the idea from an existing family tradition.

My grandmother makes for us grandkids lent bags around Christmastime, and I kind of got the idea of doing a daily one from that, and then the ideas for the day themes just kind of came to me. I was like hey, they're going to miss getting hugs and kisses from us, so I'll put some hugs and kisses in there.

Faundeen has gotten positive feedback from her family and says it’s a project anyone can do for their loved ones.

I love getting pictures from my grandparents saying hey we opened this bag, we're excited to do this activity. Two days ago was yoga. It was a new thing for my grandfather and he found out that he really likes yoga!

So far some of the themes have been disinfecting, movie day, meditation, and pop rocks. Each bag is filled with activities, snacks, and a handwritten letter.

