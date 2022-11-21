Here’s 1 Thing You Should Never Do With Your Thanksgiving Turkey

IT'S NOT AS EASY AS YOU THINK

If you think making a turkey for the holidays is an easy task, think again. Especially if you've never really spent time in the kitchen. You wouldn't believe the number of people that have NO idea it takes days for a turkey to thaw before you prepare it for Thanksgiving.

THINGS YOU MUST KNOW

Since Thanksgiving is just a few days away, you definitely need to read this now, so you don't make your guests ill. There are so many things that can go wrong, you should seriously consider where you are going for Thanksgiving dinner. If this is your sister's first year having the whole family over, and she's not much of a cook; or your Uncle Sam is making the turkey in the deep fryer this year JUST because he wants to 'try it'; maybe think about a backup plan. Here are some things you need to know.

REMOVE THE GIBLETS

If this is your first year making a turkey, you need to know that before you cook the bird, you need to remove a couple of things from inside the turkey. The giblets are usually wrapped in paper, or sometimes they are inside a plastic bag in the cavity of the turkey. If you cook your turkey with plastic inside the turkey, the chemicals from that plastic could be released into your turkey and make all of your guests ill.

STUFFING DON'TS

It might be a family tradition and all, but we become more educated with time. If your family tradition is to cook the stuffing inside the turkey, this might be the year to consider doing it a different way.

Cook stuffing in a casserole dish. Putting stuffing inside the turkey and expecting it to cook evenly is sort of asking for trouble. Stuffing can seep into cracks and crevices and not cook evenly or reach the proper temperature; thus; your guests might all be getting sick with food poisoning. Don't take the risk.

THE 1 THING YOU SHOULD NEVER DO WITH YOUR THANKSGIVING TURKEY

If you have been asked to make the turkey this year, and you have to transport it to a different location, such as your sister's house; PLEASE READ THIS.

NEVER NEVER NEVER cook a turkey halfway, and then transport it to finish cooking at your destination. Bacteria grow in a warm environment, which could potentially lead to food poisoning. If you are bringing the turkey, make sure it is fully cooked.

