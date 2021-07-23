Heat Advisory Issued for Part of Minnesota, Wisconsin

UNDATED -- Heat Index values peaking in the mid-90s Friday afternoon will lead to borderline heat advisory conditions, especially in the Twin Cities metro.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect from noon until 8:00 p.m. Friday. Heat Index values will be around 100 degrees.

Sherburne County is included in the Heat Advisory, along with areas to the south and west.

National Weather Service

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heatstroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Warm temperatures are the main story Friday, with a chance for thunderstorms north of I-94 this evening and overnight. A few storms could end up being severe.

