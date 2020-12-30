Health Officials Think Spring, Summer Before Public Vaccinations

ST. PAUL -- As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues, many residents are wondering when it will be their turn to get vaccinated.

State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says the vaccine rollout is a tedious process and they are still working out the details on how the vaccine will be made available to the general public.

What will be available and when will depend on what phase we are in. There will be a lot of communication in different forms such as media, outreach through employers and community groups.

The state's Director of Infectious Diseases Kris Ehresmann says they understand the anticipation and anxiety people are feeling, but it could be several months yet before the vaccine is available to non essential workers.

In my mind, I'm just thinking late spring and summer is when I would be prepared to be vaccinated.

Health officials say to date, over 38,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered throughout the state.