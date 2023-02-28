Have You Made Your Mark At This Waite Park Landmark?

When it comes to our wedding anniversary, there is only one area spot for my wife and me: Anton's. I don't know if it is the awesome location by the Sauk River, the ambience of the restaurant itself or just plain tradition, Anton's is our spot.

If you take a seat in one of the restaurant's iconic covered booths, you will see that you are not alone in choosing Anton's for your anniversary as the names of hundreds of folks who have visited before you are scrawled all over the place.

On the tables, on the cloth covering the booth, the walls... there are names everywhere marking some special occasion or another. Heck, the server usually hands us a giant Sharpie and tells us we HAVE to mark our occasion. So, we do!

Anton's, then called 'Bricky's,' was built in the 1920's as a speakeasy during prohibition. It was renamed Anton's in 1973, hosting live music and a small food menu. A full menu was developed in the early 1980's.

While there have been some issues with flooding over the years, Anton's website stresses that their restaurant does NOT flood every year. They call this a 'common misconception.'

Anton's is a legendary spot and one that we are sure to bring our out of town friends and family to whenever they come visit. While we are there we make sure to show them our various signatures from over the years.

Have you made your mark at Anton's in Waite Park?